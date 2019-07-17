CCTV re-appeal in connection with Slough distraction burglary

CCTV images have been released by police of a man who may have vital information following a distraction burglary in Slough.

Between midday and 12.20pm on Wednesday, July 10 in Rochford Gardens, the victim, a woman in her sixties, was approached by two people.

Whilst distracted her bedroom was searched, then cards and cash were taken along with a purse.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey of Area CID based at Slough said: “I am releasing these images to the public and urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to please contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190209705’ or make a report online.

“If you recognise the man in this image please get in touch with police.

“Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”