Slough Sikhs donate clothing for Punjab disaster relief at the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurudwara

Sikhs from Slough and the surrounding area have been galvanised into action to support flood relief efforts in the Punjab.

The Indian state of Punjab has experienced its worst flooding for 30 years, affecting thousands of people.

Sikhs in Slough and across the region have been donating warm clothing as part of the relief effort at the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurudwara on the Bath Road in Slough.

In just one week, several tonnes of clothes have been donated from across Berkshire.

Sunday saw the culmination of this aid work and four trucks were readied to take the clothes to be shipped to the Punjab to help those affected.

The congregation of the Gurudwara were joined by local Slough MP Tan Dhesi, who himself has family in the Punjab.

He said: “Sikhs are renowned for their charitable work wherever they reside in the world, and the message of Guru Nanak has always been to serve humanity and help those in need.

“I am honoured to be at the Gurudwara today to help with the aid relief work and congratulate the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurudwara in organising this collection.”

Sukhdeep Singh Dhillon, a member of the congregation who organised the collection alongside relief charity Your Seva added: “We have been humbled by the tremendous response from the community and we will now ensure that all the donated clothes are shipped to the Punjab in the next few days and distributed via local charities to those most in need.”