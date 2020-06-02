Members of public rescue man in mobility scooter from Grand Union Canal

A man driving a mobility scooter had to be rescued from the Grand Union Canal yesterday evening.



Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to reports of a person falling in the water on the stretch between Slough and Langley at about 7pm.



Members of the public were able to rescue him before emergency assistance arrived.



Paramedics checked the man, aged in his mid 40s, over and took him to hospital as a precaution.



Firefighters have warned people to ensure they leave enough space on towpaths for mobility scooters to get past as they cannot always grip the ground on the edges of footpaths.