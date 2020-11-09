New images of proposed 312-home development at Slough Canal Basin released

New images of a proposed 312-home development by the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal have been released.

The pictures show how land at the end of the Slough branch of the canal, near Stoke Road, could be redeveloped into an area featuring apartments, cafes and upgraded moorings for boaters.

Plans for the £68 million scheme have been submitted by Slough Urban Renewal, a joint venture between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments, and Waterside Places.

The project faced criticism from councillors last month due to the proposed provision of just 15.4 per cent affordable housing, half the council’s target for developments of more than 15 properties.

Andy Howell, general manager of Slough Urban Renewal, said: “The regeneration of Stoke Wharf is a key component of the ongoing redevelopment of Slough and we’re delighted to move to the next stage of the journey to deliver this exciting scheme.

“The innovative proposals we’re bringing forward will create high-quality, much-needed housing for local residents, improve the water-space facilities, and deliver significant enhancements to the surrounding area, including the Bowyer Recreation Ground.”

If approved, the redevelopment could see 10 buildings, ranging from two to eight stories, built at the site, with nearly 5,000 sqm of land at Bowyer Recreation Ground swallowed up.

A total of 144 car parking spaces are also proposed.

Slough Urban Renewal said about 1,400 residents viewed the plans during its consultation period.

Mr Howell added: “We’d like to thank all of those who made their voice heard and contributed to our plans. As we move forward, we’ll continue to work closely with the community as we bring forward the scheme together.”

“This has been a long, careful process and we look forward to working collaboratively with the council and community over the coming months to breathe life back onto the banks of the Grand Union Canal.”

Go to www.sbcplanning.co.uk and enter the reference number P/07584/011 to view the plans.