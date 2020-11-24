Slough Borough Council 'expecting' Tier 3 restrictions when national lockdown ends

01:22PM, Tuesday 24 November 2020
Slough Borough Council is expecting to be placed in Tier 3 when the national lockdown ends on December 2.
The Government announced the country will return to tiered restrictions next week with areas deemed to have very rapidly rising infections placed in the ‘very high alert’ category.
Slough’s infection rate currently stands at 351 cases per 100,000 people in the general population and 260 cases per 100,000 for those over 60.
A spokeswoman for the council said it is bracing itself for the toughest restrictions.
She said: “Going on the basis of our numbers we think it will be unlikely that we will come out in Tier 2, we think it is far more likely we will come out in Tier 3.”
Restrictions in Tier 3 include:
Leisure and sports facilities, including gyms, will be able to open as well as non-essential shops.
But fans will be banned from attending spectator sports, although elite sport will be able to continue behind-closed-doors.
An official announcement on which restrictions Slough will face is expected to be made on Thursday.
