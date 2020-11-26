BREAKING: Government announces Slough will face Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

Slough will face the toughest coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in the House of Commons today the town will be placed in Tier 3, the ‘Very High alert’ category.

The move means residents and businesses will face the following restrictions from next Wednesday:

You must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody you do not live with, or is not in your support bubble. This includes in any private garden or most outdoor venues.

You must not socialise in groups of more than six in some outdoor public spaces including parks, beaches and the countryside.

Hospitality settings such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants must close but can continue offering a takeaway service.

Accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs campsites and guest houses must close. Exemptions are in place for those who use these venues as their main residence.

Indoor entertainment and tourist venues must close. This includes indoor play centres, casinos, bingo halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks, amusement arcades, cinemas, theatres and snooker halls.

Leisure facilities can continue to stay open but group exercise classes should not go ahead.

Fans should not attend spectator sports and non-elite sport must continue behind-closed-doors, meaning the shutout of supporters at Slough Town's Arbour Park is expected to continue.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead but numbers will be restricted. 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies but receptions will be banned.

30 people will be able to attend funerals while 15 people can attend linked commemorative events.

Government guidance also says people should avoid travelling to other parts of the UK except for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment or because of caring responsibilities.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “Unfortunately cases in Slough, though coming down, are not dropping significantly or quickly enough putting Slough people at risk.

“While this risk remains so high, I call on all residents to follow the lockdown rules until 2 December and then stick to the regulations of our new tier to protect themselves, their families and communities from what can be a devastating illness.”

She added: “It is good news that cases are falling and that is a direct result of residents doing what they can and what needs to be done – whether that is wearing masks correctly, not mixing with people they don’t live with and isolating when necessary.

“This shows the decisions each of us are taking are making a difference; so please continue to do all you can.”

The neighbouring Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Buckinghamshire local authorities will face Tier 2 restrictions.

The restrictions will be reviewed on Wednesday, December 16.