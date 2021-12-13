Covid-19 vaccine: Pre-booked jabs only at Salt Hill Vaccination Centre

Slough’s Salt Hill Vaccination Centre is only accepting pre-booked appointments for coronavirus jabs.

The Government is aiming to offer booster jabs to everyone over 18 in the UK by the end of December due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

But residents are being urged not to turn up to the vaccination centre at Salt Hill Activity Centre without an appointment.

Instead, people should book by visiting www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination.

No walk-ins at Salt Hill Park - please book an appointment using the link https://t.co/cWbsrh7bmR — Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) December 13, 2021

In Slough, about one in five people have received their coronavirus booster jab.

A total of 29,687 people had been jabbed three times as of December 9, approximately 19.8 per cent of the borough’s population.