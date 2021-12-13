SITE INDEX

    • Covid-19 vaccine: Pre-booked jabs only at Salt Hill Vaccination Centre

    Mass vaccination site opens up at Salt Hill Activity Centre

    Slough’s Salt Hill Vaccination Centre is only accepting pre-booked appointments for coronavirus jabs.

    The Government is aiming to offer booster jabs to everyone over 18 in the UK by the end of December due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

    But residents are being urged not to turn up to the vaccination centre at Salt Hill Activity Centre without an appointment.

    Instead, people should book by visiting www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination.

    In Slough, about one in five people have received their coronavirus booster jab.

    A total of 29,687 people had been jabbed three times as of December 9, approximately 19.8 per cent of the borough’s population.

