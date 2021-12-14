Slough mum fined for misusing son’s disabled parking badge

A Slough mum who used her son’s disabled parking badge so she could avoid paying for a space while visiting a restaurant with a friend has been fined.

Abida Ahmed was legitimately issued a blue badge for her son and was permitted to use it when she was travelling with him.

But when out for dinner at the Giggling Squid in Windsor on May 14 she was caught parking in a disabled bay before getting out of her car without her son.

The 46-year-old, of Mildenhall Road, was subsequently charged with misusing her son’s disability blue badge.

She failed to appear for her hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on December 10 but was convicted in her absence.

The court fined her £440 and ordered her to pay £394 costs.

Cllr Beni Bains, cabinet member for Regulation and Public Protection, said: “Blue Badges are for some of the most vulnerable members of society to allow them easier and more convenient access, they are not for abuse by family members to obtain free or close parking when the holder of the Blue Badge is not in the vehicle.

“I hope this fine will serve as a warning to others to not abuse Blue Badges and to be more considerate to others by not misusing a space that another badge holder could be using.”