    COVID-19 vaccination bus offering walk-in jabs in Slough

    A coronavirus vaccination bus will be offering walk-in appointments in Slough over the Christmas period.

    The mobile facility will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster shots.

    It will be operating from 9am to 4.30pm on the following dates:  

    • Wednesday, December 22 - Retail Park, Bath Road (Near The Range), SL1 5AL
    • Thursday, December 23 - Retail Park, Bath Road (Near The Range), SL1 5AL
    • Tuesday, December 28 - Retail Park, Bath Road (Near The Range), SL1 5AL
    • Wednesday, December 29 - Retail Park, Bath Road (Near The Range), SL1 5AL
    • Thursday, December 30 - Slough Town Centre (Near The Empire cinema), SL1 1DD
    • Friday, December 31 - Slough Town Centre (Near The Empire cinema), SL1 1DD

