Renault driver punched following collision in Slough

A driver in Slough was punched after pursuing a vehicle which failed to stop following a collision in Wexham Road on Friday (January 14).

The altercation occurred following a collision at around 5pm between a white Ford Transit panel van and a silver Renault Laguna.

After the driver of the van failed to stop and drove away, the driver of the Renault followed the van, and both vehicles then stopped in Beresford Avenue at around 5.15pm.

Thames Valley Police said the driver of the van proceeded to push and punch the driver of the Renault, a man in his thirties, before getting back in his van and driving towards Mirador Crescent, Slough.

The victim sustained no injuries.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-to-late thirties and approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a brown jacket and had a muscular build.

A passenger in the van is also described as a white man, in his mid-to-late twenties. He is believed to be slightly shorter than the driver and of a slim build.

Investigating Officer, PC Ashley Jones, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anybody with information, to please come forward.

“To report any information, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220019693.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”