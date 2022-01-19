SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on the M4

Closures are planned this week on the M4 as works on the multi-million pound smart motorways project continue.

The eastbound carriageway will be shut overnight from 8pm to 6am between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The westbound carriageway will be shut between the same junctions on Wednesday and Thursday from 10pm until 5.30am.

National Highways says the westbound carriageway of the M4 will be shut all weekend from Junction 4B (M25) to Junction 5 (Langley).

The closure will be in place from 11pm on Friday until 5.30am on Monday.

Last week the Government announced the rollout of new ‘all-lane running’ smart motorway schemes will be paused until five years of safety evidence is gathered over the impact of permanently removing the hard shoulder.

But work on the M4 scheme is set to continue as the project is more than 50 per cent completed.