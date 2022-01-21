Slough Town left 'devastated' by death of promising young footballer

Slough Town have been left ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by the death of promising young footballer Christian Rowe.

The Rebels announced today that the Academy 23 player passed away following a road traffic accident.

The club said in a statement that its game away at Braintree Town tomorrow in the National League South has been postponed as well as the planned U23s fixture this weekend.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the tragic passing of Christian Rowe in a road traffic accident.

“This news has left everyone involved with Academy23, Slough Town FC and Binfield FC devastated and heartbroken.

“Christian was regarded as one of Slough Town’s most promising young players and this season had been a standout performer for the U23s and had been involved in the first team squad.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian’s parents, family, friends and teammates.

“We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Joint-manager Neil Baker said: “Devastated to receive the news on Christian yesterday, can only send our condolences to all his family and friends, a lovely lad who had a real chance of an excellent career in football, and one that myself and Jon rated highly.

“19 is just no age. Rest in peace Christian.”