Potential transport projects across Slough open to comments

Slough Borough Council has launched a consultation ahead of a proposed bid to the Government for a number of transport projects across the town.

The bid through the Levelling Up Fund is for three complementary projects which, if approved, seek to promote active and sustainable modes of transport, enhancing accessibility to economic, social and cultural opportunities in Slough for local communities and visitors.

The community and stakeholder consultation, which runs until June 30, is about gathering insight into what local improvements residents would like to see and to get their views on the proposals. It is not about scheme designs, as this will come later if the bid is successful.

The bids relate to proposed projects in Farnham Road, and Salt Hill Park and Western Gateway.

SBC is seeking to improve the public realm of Farnham Road (between its junctions with Essex Avenue and Sheffield Road), including introducing safer pedestrian areas, and to improve cycling infrastructure, improve access to local shops and businesses for users of all modes of transport.

On the same stretch of road, the council is seeking to improve the reliability and accessibility of buses on Farnham Road by upgrading and revising the phasing of the traffic signals along the full length of said road.

In addition, the council is seeking to improve access to the bus stops by adjusting their locations where needed, and by improving footways and removing clutter in Farnham Road.

Finally, in Salt Hill Park and Western Gateway, the council is seeking to create a connecting space that leads into the centre of the town, by improving the Three Tuns junction, west of the park, connecting the green space.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, lead member for transport and the local environment, said: “If we were to be successful in winning this bid, it would enable many improvements to be made in the town which would benefit cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.

“I would encourage residents to complete the survey and to share their views, so we can make any changes to our proposals before submitting the bid in July.”

For more information, visit www.slough.citizenspace.com/transport/levelling-up-fund