Bush fire takes hold on busy road between Windsor and Slough

Firefighters were called to a bush fire which took hold of some vegetation on a busy road between Windsor and Slough last night (Saturday).

Two crews - one from Langley and another from Maidenhead - were at the scene on the Royal Windsor Way slip-road heading towards Slough from Windsor, near to the bridge crossing the railway line at about 7.30pm.

They were alerted by a passing ambulance to a fire which had took hold of some bushes and heather on the side of the road, with Thames Valley Police temporarily stopping traffic whilst the fire service dealt with the blaze.

Crews said that the 'whole embankment was alight' with the fire threatening to creep up over the bridge.

Watch manager Mike Jeeves from Langley Fire Station, who was on the scene, said that the cause of the fire was unknown but it 'could have been anything' from a motorist dropping a cigarette or a pedestrian not disposing of their litter properly.

"Because there is a footpath underneath it could have been someone chucking a bottle and it is that magnifying glass," he said.

"It could have been anything from a passing motorist or pedestrian not discarding their cigarette carefully.

"It is really important that people put their rubbish away properly."

This week, the Express spoke to firefighters about the importance of preventing wildfires given the high temperatures and lack of rainfall making them easier to start given the dry grass.

Watch manager Jeeves added that fire crews were regularly being called out to bush and field fires at 'about 2pm' on most occasions due to the sun being at 'its highest and strongest'.

The fire service was on the scene for just under an hour and no injuries were reported.