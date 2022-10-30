Pictures show destruction of Slough Bus Station blaze

Images have revealed the destruction caused by a blaze at Slough Bus Station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the transport hub, in Brunel Way, to tackle a huge fire which had spread to the roof of the building.

Pictures from the scene show the bus station’s roof has been partially destroyed with significant damage also caused to passenger waiting areas and vehicles which had been parked at the station overnight.

The station opened back in 2011 as part of a £450 million ‘Heart of Slough’ project which aimed to regenerate Slough town centre.

The station’s unique wave-shaped roof paid tribute to famous Slough astronomer Sir William Herschel and his work on light wavelengths.