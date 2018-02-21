Slough man fined after barking dogs makes life a misery for neighbours

A nuisance neighbour who let his pair of barking dogs drive his neighbours to distraction has been fined following a prosecution by Slough Borough Council.

Mohammed Hussain, 63, of Salisbury Avenue was fined a total of £750 for nine offences of breaching a noise abatement notice issued because of his barking dogs at Reading Crown Court on Friday, February 9.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and admitted breaching a previous conditional discharge.

Hussain’s large dogs lived outside at all times and despite advice from the council continued to allow them to bark.

Some of the offences date back to April last year when Hussain was given a conditional discharge by the courts for three breaches of the noise abatement notice.

Because the six newer offences took place whilst the conditional discharge was in force, Hussain was fined for the first three as well.

He was also ordered to pay the council £660 in costs.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection said: ““It is unacceptable that Mr Hussain continued to show such disregard for the wellbeing of his neighbours.

“This is despite the noise abatement notice, endless advice on caring for his dogs in a way which could prevent the intrusive barking and being previously prosecuted for the exact same thing.

“I hope this fine brings it home to Mr Hussain how unacceptable his behaviour is and means his neighbours can get a good night’s sleep!

“We will not tolerate residents’ lives being made a misery by this type of anti-social noise and we would encourage people to report matters to us so we can take action.”