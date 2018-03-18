Slough MP pledges support to Western Rail Link plans

Two Berkshire MPs have pledged their support for a proposed rail tunnel linking the great Western Mainline to Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi and Newbury MP Richard Benyon have joined the Western Rail Link to Heathrow (WRLtH) Stakeholder Steering Group as co-chairmen.

The Western Rail Link has been developed by Network Rail with the aim of providing more direct access to the UK’s busiest airport from the west of the country.

If the plans are approved, the tunnel could also provide direct trains between Reading, Slough and Heathrow.

Mr Dhesi said: “It is not just the large number of my constituents who work at and use Heathrow that would benefit from a direct link, 20 per cent of the UK population would have access to the airport via one interchange.

“This would take cars off the road and reduce pressure on existing services.”

A final public consultation on the plans is due to be held in late spring.