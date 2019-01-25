Police investigating reports of false imprisonment at Baylis House hotel

09:53AM, Friday 25 January 2019
Allegations that two girls were falsely imprisoned at the Baylis House hotel on New Year’s Day are being investigated by Thames Valley Police.
The force has carried out visits to the hotel in Stoke Poges Lane, obtained evidence and has met with the victims.
Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Thames Valley Police online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation number 43190000235.
Alternatively call the non-emergency number on 101.
