Young volunteers from Slough set to shape international scouting event

Five volunteers from Slough will play a key role at the largest Scout Jamboree to be held in South Korea during 2023, writes Jorja Bryan.

Ben Gamblin, Chris Leister-Crow, Rachel Davey, Ekraaj Pholl and Mark Ashworth have been selected to represent the UK at next year’s World Scout Jamboree.

Based in South Korea, the Jamboree is a skills, culture and adventure festival that brings together 50,000 scouts each year.

As part of the International Service Team (IST), the volunteers will deliver activities for thousands of participants every day and provide key services such as medical and catering.

Between now and July 2023, Ben, Chris, Rachel, Ekraaj and Mark will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts ‘draw their dream’.

This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

The youngest of the five Slough volunteers, 17-year-old Ekraaj, said: “Being able to attend the World Scout Jamboree in Korea as an international volunteer is an amazing opportunity for me as I really enjoy helping young people get the best experience they can out of scouting.

“While I have developed good communication and practical skills through my time in scouting, the Jamboree is a great opportunity for me to broaden my understanding of scouting culture around the world.

“I am also excited to make friends with people from the UK and scouts from around the world.”