Slough Bus Station to remain closed for 'foreseeable future'

Slough Bus Station is set to remain closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ due to a blaze which ripped through the transport hub.

Emergency services were called to Brunel Way at 1.51am on Saturday after a fire spread from a parked bus to the station’s roof.

Part of the overhead canopy became engulfed in flames and firefighters spent almost 10 hours at the scene.

An investigation is now underway from Thames Valley Police and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) over the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman from Slough Borough Council said: “It has been designated an unsafe building and is quite obviously unsafe.

“From our point of view, it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

A police scene watch remained in place today (Monday) and fencing has been erected around the station to keep members of the public away from the scorched building.

The council said it is now planning to carry out a full structural survey to determine what happens to the station.

The local authority opened the bus station back in 2011 as part of a £450million ‘Heart of Slough’ project which aimed to regenerate Slough town centre.

The station’s unique wave-shaped roof paid tribute to famous Slough astronomer Sir William Herschel and his work on light wavelengths.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel as bus companies who use the station are now picking people up from Wellington Street and further along Brunel Way.