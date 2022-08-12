Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

10:56AM, Friday 12 August 2022
Thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Monday, according to the Met Office.
The UK’s national weather service has issued a yellow weather warning with storms expected to develop across the country throughout the day.
Heavy downpours are possible which could bring up to 30mm of rain in an hour in the worst affected regions.
The Met Office warned that rail and bus services could face delays or cancellations in the event of flooding or lightning strikes.
Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting London & South East England https://t.co/A7IE089Nnt pic.twitter.com/Ne9CzJHraq— Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) August 12, 2022
