Slough Ice Arena reopens to the public

Slough Ice Arena reopened to the public on Monday with a new layout to ease social distancing.

Visitors to the arena in Montem Lane will have to book advance so the number of people in the centre at one time can be managed.

Other measures in place include hand sanitiser stations, protective screens up and a one-way system.

Visitors have been asked to arrive dressed ready to play and not to show up if they feel unwell.

Everyone Active which runs the centre on behalf of Slough Borough Council has increased cleaning and provided training for members of staff.

Anyone found breaking the rules will be asked to leave.

The arena on Monday was fully booked and a timescale is being worked out for the learn to skate programme.

Alison Hibbert, Leisure Services Manager, Slough Borough Council said: “It’s great to be able to welcome the public back to the Ice Arena.

"Our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure that all possible procedures are in place to ensure the safety of customers and colleagues. This is a much loved and very popular facility and it’s been fantastic to see people back getting active both in the gym and on the ice.”

Sessions can be booked on the app. www.everyoneactive.com/mobile-app/