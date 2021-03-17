Slough e-scooter trial expands to Langley, Britwell and Wexham

The e-scooter trial in Slough has now been expanded to cover Langley, Britwell and Wexham.

Operator Neuron Mobility will be increasing its fleet with 200 extra bright orange vehicles available to hop on and use which will 'enhance connectivity' to the town centre.

More than 10,000 riders have signed up to the scheme since it was launched in October travelling a combined distance of 10,000km.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: “After a successful five-month trial period, we are delighted to be expanding our riding area in and around Slough, to provide more residents with a safe and socially-distanced transport option. We have been proud to support Slough with their COVID-response effort, and by expanding our fleet and riding area, we hope to continue our support to the community.”

The e-scooters are GPS enabled which allows Slough Borough Council and Neuron to use geofencing technology which controls where they are ridden and parked and how fast they can travel between certain areas.

The expansion will include 30 new parking stations and users will have to scan QR code to end their trip.

Councillor Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and the environment at Slough Borough Council, said: “We are delighted so many people have taken the opportunity to use this zero emission form of transport. So much so it is viable for the scheme to expand into more communities giving more residents another way to get around.

"As the country takes steps to come out of lockdown there is a chance to do things differently than before – maybe using an e-scooter instead of the car could be one of them.”

Riders must be over 18 and hold a full or provisional driving licence to use the e-scooters and can use them by downloading Neuron’s app from the App Store or Google Play.

Neuron Passes are also available where people can buy a three-day pass for £15, a weekly pass for £22 or a monthly pass for £36.

This entitles the user to 90 minutes of riding per day.