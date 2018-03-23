In Pictures: Montem Lane ice arena to open its doors next month

The Express has had a sneak peek of the new Montem Lane ice arena, which is weeks away from opening.

The timber clad and glass frontage to the new extension is now complete and ice has been laid in the rink.

Work is underway on the refurbished interior and extension, which will house the reception, cafe, gym and a climbing wall.

The arena will open on the week of Monday, April 16 with an official launch event, featuring a celebrity guest and free activities, planned for Saturday, April 28.

The temporary ice arena in the car park will close on Saturday, March 31.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Over the past year we have seen the Slough Ice Arena undergo a dramatic and exciting transformation.

“We are delighted the Ice Arena will soon reopen its doors, providing residents with a state-of-the-art facility that will encourage them to improve their own health and wellbeing, while having fun.”

The arena rebuild is being developed by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between SBC and Morgan Sindall Investments LTD.

SUR general manager Andy Howell said: “This has been a really challenging project to deliver and the whole team is excited to show what a transformation has taken place.

“It is going to be a truly fantastic new arena for ice filled fun.”

The facility will be managed by SBC’s leisure provider, Everyone Active, which began a 10-year partnership with the council in June last year.

Everyone Active area contract manager Sally Thomas-Ellis said: “This is a really exciting time for sports and leisure in Slough and we are delighted to be part of it.

“The Ice Arena will be a huge asset to the community. Not only will it provide an improved experience for those who enjoyed activities on the ice, it will also offer new ways of getting active and help more people find a sport or hobby they love.”