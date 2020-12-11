Slough Foodbank reports huge increase in distribution of food parcels in November

Slough Foodbank saw a 43 per cent increase in the number of food parcels it gave out in November compared to the same period last year.

Figures show the charity, based in Montrose Avenue, provided 629 packages last month with the organisation reporting a 62 per cent increase in the number of children needing food.

Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “I believe these shocking statistics are the result of years of austerity, static incomes and cuts creating difficulties for many households even before the added issues that came with COVID-19.

“Now furlough schemes, job losses and ill health are compounding the problems faced by so many who have been barely keeping their heads above water.”

She added the increase in children needing food reflected the difficulties families are facing and the reliance on free school meals, praising the work of footballer Marcus Rashford for shining a light on the issue.

This month marks the charity’s 10th anniversary of supporting those in need in Slough and the surrounding areas.

More than 35,000 three-day food parcels have been given out over the past decade with 6,117 distributed in this year alone.

Sue said the charity’s volunteers have been coping admirably but are exhausted by the amount of work.

She said: “Please help us this January by not bringing any donations to our warehouse so the teams can re-order and tidy the warehouse ready for the rest of the year. The warehouse will be closed to visitors from January 1-31.”