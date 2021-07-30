Slough e-scooter operator launches safety campaign for summer

01:17PM, Friday 30 July 2021
Rental e-scooters in Slough
An e-scooter safety campaign is being launched in Slough for the school holidays.
Neuron, in partnership with Slough Borough Council and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is launching a Summer of Safe Riding Campaign which aims to remind users how to ride safely.
Neuron, which operates Slough’s e-scooter scheme, is urging parents to remind their children under the age of 18 that they should not be using the scooters, nor should anyone ride ‘tandem’ on the front of an adult’s e-scooter.
Cllr Wayne Strutton, (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) previously told the Express that one of the ‘big issues’ with e-scooters was the way they were ‘scattered on pavements’, citing issues that had been raised with regards to the scooters blocking driveways and limiting access for people with disabilities.
In June, a Slough resident launched a petition to halt the e-scooter scheme over safety concerns.
The operator is now reminding users to ‘always park responsibly’ whilst encouraging users to park their e-scooters parallel to the kerb with ‘consideration for other pavement users including the partially sighted’.
Slough’s e-scooters are also fitted with a number of safety features, including a safety helmet secured to the e-scooter, as well as a ‘follow my ride’ feature for friends and family and a button to call the emergency services if a rider has a fall.
Neuron added it will continue to sanitise the e-scooters and helmets to help keep users protected from COVID-19.
Nathan Davies, executive head of policy and portfolio at the RoSPA, said: “E-scooters are a safe and socially-distanced transport option, and they will provide a great way to get around Slough this summer.
“As we reach the summer holidays and a further relaxation of the COVID rules, it is important that riders are educated on the rules of the road, including how to ride safely and responsibly.
“All Neuron e-scooters come with a helmet, and we urge riders to use these at all times and to follow the basic safety rules and tips. Furthermore, users are reminded that riding dangerously, or while under the influence of alcohol is illegal.”
A spokesman for Slough Borough Council said: “We are so pleased that the e-scooters are already contributing to reducing congestion in the borough and improving air quality, and we’re excited to see the benefits of the e-scooters this summer.
“Neuron e-scooters have several important safety features and innovative technology to ensure rider safety. As we approach the summer holidays, it is important that riders are using the e-scooters safely and responsibly, and that they are aware of the safe riding rules.”
The operator has provided some rules and tips ahead for safe riding:
"Please note, failure to adhere to the rules may result in Police prosecution as well as points on, or a loss of a rider’s driving licence altogether," a statement added.
"Should anyone see any rider breaking these rules, please report the exact time, location and licence plate number to our 24/7 customer service centre."
