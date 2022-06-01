Residents to gather for interfaith Platinum Jubilee street party in Slough

Residents from all religions and walks of life are set to gather for an interfaith street party in Slough.

Hundreds are expected to attend the party to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Britwell Community Centre on Sunday, June 5 from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

The event is part of the national Thank You Day celebrations and will involve people gathering to meet each other and eat, and awards will also be handed out to local community champions to thank them for their contributions.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi will be in attendance at the event, as well as Mayor Dilbagh Parmar and the High Sheriff, Akla Kharbanda.

Organiser Julie Siddiqi said: “The Queen’s 70 years of service is something to be celebrated, irrespective of your background, religion or beliefs, and we can’t wait to see the diverse communities of Slough come together to mark this milestone.

“It’s a chance to meet your neighbours, enjoy time with family and friends and thank all those who do so much for our local community.”

More Jubilee celebrations are also due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Slough. Meanwhile, a Thank You Day celebration was held by Eden Girls School on Friday, May 27.

Bunting created by pupils at Claycots School and Lynch Hill Primary School has been chosen for display at Tate Britain in London, following a craft event held in partnership with Knit Your Socks Off and Antz Kidz.

Thank You Day was first started in 2021 and gives people a chance to gather with their neighbours, friends and families and celebrate those who have made a difference in the community.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which organised Thank You Day, said: “The past couple of years have been testing for all of us but with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there’s never been a better excuse for great big party, to say thank you to everyone who has helped us through.

“We’re getting together as friends, families, neighbours and communities, to raise a glass to The Queen for 70 years outstanding service and say a great big thank you to each other as well.”

For more information about Thank You Day on Sunday, June 5, visit https://thankyouday.org.uk