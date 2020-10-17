SITE INDEX

    • Resident hospitalised for smoke inhalation from Britwell Estate fire

    Adrian Williams

    A Britwell resident had to be taken away by an ambulance after inhaling smoke from a fire last night.

    At 11pm, firefighters were called to a first-floor flat in the Britwell Estate.

    Two engines from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley attended the scene, with breathing apparatus and a hose reel. They were there for a hour.

    There was smoke damage to the property and the occupant was taken away for treatment for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service.

    “This highlights the importance of having a working smoke alarm and checking it regularly,” said firefighters from the Slough station.

    Britwell

