Police investigating attempted burglary in Britwell

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed an attempted burglary in Britwell.

Between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, February 11 two men were spotted on the roof of an annex on the side of a property in Bromycroft Road.

The pair attempted to gain entry through a window but then climbed down and ran away in the direction of the Eyre Green flats.

The offenders are both described as white.

The first was believed to be middle aged, slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top, tracksuit trousers, gloves and trainers with a blue surgical mask.

Police described the second suspect as aged between 17 and 19 and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top, tracksuit trousers and shoes along with a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210059305.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.