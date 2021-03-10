£3 million plans to revamp Britwell Centre with GP surgery

Three million pound ‘pioneering’ project plans to integrate a GP surgery and council services at the revamped Britwell Centre.

Slough Borough Council has been working with the East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group to transform the centre on Wentworth Avenue to provide improved health and council services in the heart of the estate.

This would include extending the Britwell Centre as well as revamping it to provide a brand new, state of the art facility for the Avenue Medical Centre – which is currently sited on the other side of Wentworth Avenue.

The new health services that come with the refurbished centre include mental health and counselling, maternity, physiotherapy, dermatology, vaccination clinics, and more.

The extension works and changes at the centre will happen later this month – which is expected to cost around £3 million. The contractor appointed to do the works is Keir.

Not only will new health and community health services be provided, the library and council access points will remain at the centre, as will facilities for community groups such as the Recycled Teenagers Club.

The Children’s Services contact centre, currently housed at The Britwell Centre will be relocated to the Cippenham Community Centre, Earls Lane.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “Our plans for regeneration have always been about improving services and improving the environment those services live in, ultimately improving the future for our residents.

“We want to play our part in providing modern services to Britwell residents – both council services and local health services – and this programme will do just that, bringing extensive and improved health services into the centre of the area.”

According to the council, Britwell has one of the highest rates of A&E and emergency admissions in the borough, with depression rates more than double those of the rest of the population and a high prevalence of long-term conditions such as respiratory conditions, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

More than 25 per cent of children in Britwell are considered to be living in poverty in comparison to less than 20 per cent in Slough as a whole.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “No longer will people have to drive or attempt to get a bus to Wexham Park for that vital blood test or all important maternity check.

“Now it will be on the doorstep, easily accessible, convenient, and in a modern environment; something local residents can be proud of.”